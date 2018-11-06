 
South Africa 6.11.2018 11:27 am

Ennerdale ‘accidental’ shooting case postponed again

ANA
Emmanuel Tshabalala at the Lenasia Magistrate's Court. Photo: ANA

Tshabalala maintains that he shot his son when he mistakenly thought he was being hijacked.

The case of a Johannesburg father, Emmanuel Tshabalala, who shot his son allegedly by mistake was postponed in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for final representations.

Defence lawyer Chewe Machaka said he was in possession of all the relevant documents for the case and that the state had requested a final postponement.

Machaka requested that the matter be postponed to December 11.

Tshabalala is facing a charge of murder after he shot his 16-year-old son, Luyanda, on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on June 5.

The state said negotiations about the matter were still underway.

Tshabalala maintains that he shot his son when he mistakenly thought he was being hijacked while waiting for him to finish night classes.

