Cash-in-transit robberies declining, says Bheki Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday said incidents of cash-in-transit robberies are on the decline, in comparison to the same period last year.

Cele told reporters in Pretoria: “As from 1 April to 4 November 2018, [a total of] 118 cash in transit robberies have been recorded across the nine provinces. Compared to the same period last year of 184 cases recorded in 2017, registering a reduction of 36%. However, during the latter period we have a significantly higher number of culprits being arrested compared to the former period.”

He said over the period spanning April 4 to November 4, 2018 the recorded figures of arrests and seizures are as follows:

• Number of arrests 237

• Vehicles recovered 92

• Firearms recovered 78

• Ammunition recovered 1,402

• A substantial amount of money has also been recovered.

“We can attribute a great deal of these successes to the mobilisation of the 72-hour Activation Plan. This plan entails the maximum mobilization of resources including Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks, seasoned detectives and tactical teams for a 72-hour period to ensure that critical information, intelligence, and evidence that ensure a breakthrough in investigations is not lost.

“Through our crime intelligence multi-disciplinary driven operations over the past six weeks, we have arrested suspects while plotting to commit cash-in-transit robberies. Nearly 30 suspects were arrested in Midrand and Katlehong in the Gauteng Province as well as Riveria Park in Mahikeng and Brits in the North West Province.”

He said the police’s intervention teams acted on tip-offs from crime intelligence resulting in the following successes:

In Midrand, Gauteng province, suspects were arrested in the planning stages:

• 12 suspects arrested

• 3 firearms recovered

• 90 rounds of ammunition

• 6 hijacked vehicles

In Reviera Park, Mahikeng

• 9 suspects arrested

• 6 recovered firearms including AK-47 rifle handguns and an Uzi

• Several rounds of ammunition

• 4 luxury cars: a Jeep, Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, and Mercedes-Benz ML

Furthermore, in the North West province in Brits, one police sergeant was arrested and the following was recovered:

• Two vehicles, a BMW, and a Mercedes-Benz

• The BMW belonging to the sergeant contained several sets of police uniform, reflector jackets, and one handgun with the serial number erased.

In Katlehong a multidisciplinary team swiftly arrested seven suspects and recovered the following:

• Four firearms

• Rounds of ammunition

• Two vehicles

“Crime intelligence continues to combat CIT robberies stopping robbers in their tracks by arresting robbers before committing these heinous crimes. Since the national commissioner and myself pronounced on the National Stabilisation Interventions to curb serious crimes, particularly CIT robberies, we have seen less and less of them taking place but we are not out of the woods,” said Cele.

“This is one of the crimes that seem to instil a tremendous amount of fear in South Africans.”

