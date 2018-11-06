 
menu
South Africa 6.11.2018 10:26 am

Mentally ill patient burnt in KZN hospital ward

ANA
This picture is for illustrative purposes only.

This picture is for illustrative purposes only.

KZN department of health spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda says the patient is receiving medical attention.

A mentally ill patient was found with burn wounds after he was locked in a ward on his own at Wentworth Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said on Tuesday.

IFP KZN provincial spokesperson on health Ncamisile Nkwanyana said urgent action should be taken against any medical personnel who neglect mentally ill patients in healthcare facilities.

“Neglect of mentally ill patients is a serious concern. Misconduct, incompetence, and negligence have no place in our healthcare system, and any person found guilty of such conduct must face drastic consequences.

“The nurses must be suspended, their actions must be investigated, and if found guilty, they must be fired. Lack of empathy has no place in our healthcare system,” said Nkwanyana.

She said they were witnessing a collapse of the professional healthcare sector especially in public facilities where professionalism seemed to be lacking.

There was a need to strengthen the fight against the shoddy treatment of patients and to call for nurses to do their job effectively, she said.

“The IFP believes that mental healthcare management and services must be made a priority, mental health screening must also be integrated with care and management at primary care level.

“Managers need to be trained in mental health management, care, and treatment to ensure mental health care is treated as an essential part of healthcare delivery. It should be integrated into routine healthcare delivery.”

She added that no person should suffer in silence and that all those in need should be supported.

“I call upon all people to support citizens suffering from mental illness and raise awareness of mental health conditions through appropriate programmes,” concluded Nkwanyana.

KZN department of health spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said the patient was receiving medical attention.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Crime will chase away tourists to SA – KwaZulu-Natal IFP 26.10.2018
IFP demands suspension of cops accused of escorting pupils to matric dance 24.10.2018
IFP slams Gauteng education MEC over 54,000 pupils not placed 24.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.