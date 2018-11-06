HHP’s son traumatised by ‘Sengadi’s break-in’

The son of the late Hip Hop rapper HHP (Jabulani Tsambo) is traumatised after his home was broken into during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The mother to HHP’s son, Lerato Khanye, said her son Leano was traumatised after stepmother and customary wife Lerato Sengadi broke into the house to change the locks.

HHP has a house in Randpark Ridge Johannesburg which is at the centre of a tussle between the Tsambo family and Sengadi.

Sengadi, according to the Sowetan, broke into the house in the early house of Sunday morning with a locksmith to find HHP’s helper, her son, and two of Leano’s friends.

The helper, her son, and his friends were taken in by a neighbour after they were kicked out. The four were later picked up by Khanye.

Leano was not at the house during the ordeal and was at Khanye’s parents’ place that night. More drama continued as items from the house were found outside the house.

Khanye said Leano lived with his father, the helper, and the helper’s son at HHP’s house. She has arranged counseling for Leano who did not go to school on Monday.

A day after HHP’s funeral and things appear to getting heated between the family.

Sengadi has been to the high court where it was ruled that she was HHP’s customary wife.

She, however, was not included in HHP’s funeral proceedings. Things got worse as she reportedly changed the locks.

Sengadi has posted on social media that she prayed that ‘this’ would never happen to any other women. She maintained that she was doing what she believed was right.

The Tsambo family have made it clear that they intend to contest the high court ruling that Sengadi was HHP’s customary wife.

