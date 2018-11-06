 
South Africa 6.11.2018 09:14 am

Two men die in Ermelo car crash

ANA
Two men died when this vehicle rolled along the Lothair Road outside of Ermelo on Monday. Photo: ER24.

Paramedics say they found the vehicle on its roof in the right-hand lane with the two men lying a short distance away from it.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the vehicle on its roof in the right-hand lane.

“Two men were lying a short distance away from the vehicle,” said Meiring.

“Paramedics assessed both men and found that they had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Local authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the crash.

