Ramaphosa to brief SA on government’s efforts to revitalise economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday expected to brief the nation on the government’s efforts to revitalise the economy, the fight against crime, as well as South Africa’s objectives for its forthcoming term on the United Nations Security Council.

The presidency said in a statement that the updates form part of President Ramaphosa’s reply to questions in the National Assembly.

Khusela Diko, the spokesperson for the president, said: “The president will answer questions on the revitalisation of the economy through the partnerships that South Africa has entered into with the People’s Republic of China.

“The president is expected to outline how the partnership agreements are structured to benefit South Africa’s development trajectory.”

Ramaphosa will further expand on the government’s economic stimulus package which is designed to offset slow economic growth which has resulted in a technical recession.

“In this regard, the president will share with parliament how the South African Infrastructure Fund will transform government’s approach to the rollout, building and implementation of infrastructure projects.

“The president will also address parliament on government’s strategy to combat taxi and gang violence, cash-in-transit heists, car robberies, vandalism during community protests, and other crimes.”

Following the election of South Africa to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2019—2020, Ramaphosa will set out the mandate that South Africa will work towards to promote peace and co-operation among all nations in pursuit of a better Africa and a better world.

