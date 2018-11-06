Ngcobo police killing accused stick to their guns, represent themselves

Six men accused of killing Ngcobo police officers appeared in the Mthatha High Court on Monday.

Five of the men – Andani Monco, Kwanele Ndlwana, Siphosomzi Tshefu, Siphesihle Tatsi, and Phumzile Mhlatywa – stuck to their guns and said they would conduct their own defence while Phuthumile Mancoba opted for a Legal Aid attorney.

The six were members of Mancoba Seven Angels church in Ngcobo when they allegedly shot the officer in February.

Judge Zamani Nhlangulele reminded the five of their rights to legal representation and urged them to consider getting lawyers, citing the seriousness of the charges that they are facing. He urged their families to persuade them to consider getting legal representation.

Nhlangulele postponed the matter and said it was set to go on trial from April 16 to 26.

He ordered the accused be handed all the court documents that they are entitled to in order to prepare for their defence and the guidance about the court proceedings. The accused will remain in custody.

They face five counts of murder; charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances; robbing the Ngcobo police station of firearms, ammunition, and bulletproof vests; and attempting to rob an ATM.

The police initially arrested 10 men on February 24, on the Mancoba Seven Angels Church premises. Seven suspects were killed during the shootout with police. The other suspects were later released after police investigation could not link them to the crime.

