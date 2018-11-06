Man killed in head-on collision in Springcol

A man believed to be in his 50s, was killed Monday afternoon following a head-on collision between a truck and light motor vehicle in the R82 in Springcol, Roshnee.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, said when paramedics, along with the Provincial Services, arrived on the scene they found the wrecked light motor vehicle on the side of the road. The truck was found a short distance away.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found the lifeless body of a man lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle,” said Meiring in a statement on Tuesday.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. The driver of the truck, fortunately, escaped injury.”

Local authorities were on the scene and are investigating the cause of the fatal collision.

