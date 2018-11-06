City of Cape Town urges caution during Guy Fawkes fireworks celebrations

Guy Fawkes Day is an annual tradition to remember how a plot to blow up parliament with King James 1 inside it on 5 November 1605 in the United Kingdom by Guy Fawkes and his co-conspirators, was foiled.

“The City implores parents to keep their children indoors as far as possible and to not allow the handling of fireworks by children and to ensure that any acts of fireworks being set off are done at one of the 11 designated sites we demarcated for this purpose,” the statement said.

The City said the experience has shown that the illegal setting off of fireworks was one of the challenges on this day in Cape Town.

“We’ve also seen a continuing trend of marauding gangs targeting people in what’s known as a macabre tradition of ‘smearing’.

“This practice also has a sinister undertone as it’s used as a cover for assaults and muggings, if not worse,” the City said, adding that enforcement staff and Fire and Rescue services would try to monitor the situation as widely as possible in the city.

“The public is reminded that these sites will close at 11 on Monday tonight. The same goes for Diwali on Wednesday.”

Complaints or calls for emergency or enforcement assistance can be directed to the Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700, the statement said..

