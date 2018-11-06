Gigaba digs in his heels

Amid growing pressure for him to step down, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba yesterday dug in his heels, saying he is determined to fight his detractors through “consulting ANC constitutional structures and lawyers”.

The embattled Gigaba is fighting for his political future after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s 20-day ultimatum to President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against him for lying under oath.

This follows the recent Constitutional Court dismissal of Gigaba’s appeal against a high court ruling that he lied under oath when testifying in a case filed by Fireblade Aviation.

Fireblade, which is owned by the wealthy Oppenheimer family, has alleged that Gigaba reneged on an undertaking to grant it a private immigration terminal at OR Tambo International Airport – a decision the minister has denied.

Gigaba yesterday hosted Kenyan Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i in a walkabout tour of the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

In response to the leaked public enterprises portfolio committee draft preliminary report on Eskom, implicating him and former Cabinet colleague Lynne Brown in state capture, Gigaba wasted no time in dismissing the report as part of “a well-orchestrated political campaign” against him.

The report recommends that both ministers face criminal investigations.

“This is part of a well-orchestrated political campaign to vilify my name without me being given the privilege to study the draft report and to correct any inaccuracies. The pattern is to vilify and subject me to a public lynching.

“It is unfortunate that the public enterprises portfolio committee has thrown itself behind this,” said Gigaba.

“I am an ANC member in good standing and I am going to fight this. I will consult with ANC constitutional structures and my lawyers.”

Gigaba, who has resisted calls for him to resign, said only Ramaphosa could decide and speak on his future.

Commenting on pressure for Ramaphosa to act on Gigaba, Centre for Constitutional Rights director Phephelaphi Dube said: “Gigaba’s staying in the position opens up the president’s conduct, or lack of, to a rationality challenge before the courts.

“This is on the basis that it is irrational for individuals who have flouted both the constitution and other legislation to remain in positions where they exercise public power. Simply put, [Gigaba] does the nation a great disservice by remaining in office and it is time the president paid heed to these concerns.”

Portfolio committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho has slammed the leaking of the Eskom draft preliminary report, which lists 44 people and 25 companies, before being adopted by the parliamentary structure and sent to those implicated.

The leak is expected to come up before committee members when they meet tomorrow to discuss the annual report of state entity Alexkor.

Gigaba is today expected to respond to questions in parliament when he appears before the home affairs portfolio committee to clarify the department’s view on the granting of permission to Fireblade to operate the terminal at OR Tambo.

