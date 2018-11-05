NUM concerned about Gold Fields’ decision to retrench 1,500 workers

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday it was disappointed by the decision taken by Gold Fields’ South Deep mine to retrench about 1,500 employees with the intention of saving costs.

This comes as Gold Fields began consultations with the branch leadership of the two unions at South Deep mine, the NUM and UASA, to improve the sustainability of the mine and limit job losses since the section 189 process was initiated. South Deep employed 3,614 full-time employees and 2,214 contractors prior to the section 189 process.

Gold Fields, one of the world’s largest gold mining firms, commenced a Section 189 process with the mine’s two registered trade unions in August to retrench up to 1,560 employees at its South Deep operation.

Last week, the miner said it might halve operations at its South Deep operations in Gauteng after it received a 48-hour notice by the NUM of its intention to embark on a protected strike to protest against retrenchments at the mine.

Ndlela Radebe, NUM PWV regional chairperson, said they were worried about the continuing trend of mining companies retrenching mineworkers in South Africa.

“The NUM is calling on the company to reconsider its decision, consult with us to find an amicable solution that will benefit both parties. This harsher decision pushed more than 3,000 workers to embark on an industrial action last week. The NUM represents about 80% of the mine’s 3,614 workers and 2,214 contractors,” Radebe said.

“We are further calling upon the Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, to intervene and provide direction to save jobs. It cannot be correct that in just less than a month after the government hosted a job summit to create and save jobs, workers find themselves being subjected to the sea of poverty.”

Gold Fields said that 177 employees had taken up offers of voluntary severance packages, but the mine still has to reduce its workforce by approximately 1,100 staff members and retrenchment letters were sent to these employees on Wednesday. In addition, the mine will reduce the number of contractors by approximately 420 people.

The gold miner said the selection criteria used to determine which employees would be affected was part of the Section 189 consultations and included the length of service, performance and competency criteria, and attendance records.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.