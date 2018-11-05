 
South Africa 5.11.2018 02:29 pm

One dead, 13 injured in Alberton taxi crash

ANA
Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

The private ambulance service says when paramedics arrived on the scene the taxi was lying on its roof along the R59.

One person died and 13 others were injured when a taxi rolled on the R59 in Alberton, about 25 kilometres from Johannesburg on Monday, ER 24 paramedics said.

“Several people were found lying scattered around the vehicle after they were ejected from the vehicle,” a statement from ER24 said.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found a patient lying trapped under the taxi. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Five people sustained serious injuries and eight others had minor injuries.

“The patients were treated for their injuries, and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one of the critically injured patients was airlifted to a nearby hospital by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance.”

Police were on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

