Joburg SPCA vet consultations discontinued

Until further notice, the Johannesburg SPCA will no longer be opened to the public for Saturday hospital consultations and hospital services, they said in a statement released on Monday.

“Regrettably, we have been unable to secure the services of a full-time veterinarian,” they lamented in the statement.

This will be in effect from November 10.

From December 10, from Mondays to Fridays only, the following hospital services will be available to the public in the prevention of cruelty to animals:

Vaccinations and Deworming

Sterilisations

Euthanasia & Disposals

Costs involved for these procedures are for the pharmaceuticals, they explained.

The JHB SPCA will, however, continue to take in strays and donated animals 24 hours a day, and aims to continue its focus on the prevention of cruelty to animals through its inspectorate services.

Their pet accessory shop will also remain open from Mondays to Saturdays from 8am to 4pm.

“JHB SPCA continues with the commitment, compassion, education, innovation, leadership, volunteerism, and vision to secure a future where no animal is left alone, unwanted or mistreated or left without medical care.”

As such, they are appealing for donations from the public to help them help the animals. Kindly contact them by giving them a call on 011 681 3600 for more information on how to donate, or visit their premises at 5 Benray Road, Booysens.

