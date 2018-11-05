Gigaba should avoid ‘oral submissions,’ says Redi Tlhabi

Journalist Redi Tlhabi took to Twitter to make fun of minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba on Monday morning.

While Tlhabi reportedly defended the minister’s right to privacy following the release of the tape, a twist which surprised some at the time due to the ongoing war of words between the two, she has now shown that she is not above sharing a joke at his expense.

And If I were Minister Gigaba's adviser, I'd strongly recommend that he not use the term "oral submissions"..he and the word "ORAL" must PLAY far from each other for the moment. At least until everything has been DIGESTED and CLEARED. Otherwise he will be SWALLOWED up — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) November 5, 2018

The rivalry between Tlhabi and Gigaba came to head towards the end of September, when Tlhabi alleged on social media that Gigaba had instituted visa regulations restricting travel with a minor for personal reasons, citing a 2010 incident with his daughter and his ex-wife’s family.

Gigaba then dismissed her allegations, dubbing them “absolute bollocks”.

Speaking on SABC’s Morning Live in late September, Gigaba said Tlhabi was speaking from a position of ignorance, because the visa regulations had nothing to do with him, and were ready to be introduced when he became home affairs minister, after passing through various legislative procedures.

She was later served with a letter of demand in mid-October demanding that she retract her statements and issue an apology. Tlhabi has not yet publicly done so or stated her intentions with regards to the demands.

Mocking Gigaba appears to be fair game among prominent South Africans at the moment.

This morning, The Citizen reported on a clip of Julius Malema mocking Gigaba’s sex tape and doing his best porn-star impersonation.

The trend is not just reserved for famous people either. The #GigabaChallenge has seen scores of South Africans post their parodies of the tap, and a video has surfaced in which women at the Soweto marathon hand out water while shouting the slogan, “imagine this in your mouth.”

