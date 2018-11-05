ANC top brass on campaign trail in Free State

Leaders of the governing African National Congress (ANC) have taken the campaign trail to the Free State.

Monday morning saw President Cyril Ramaphosa hitting the streets of Bloemfontein and greeting people in the CBD. Party chairman Gwede Mantashe is in Qwaqwa, secretary general Ace Magashule headed to Botshabelo, while his deputy Jessie Duarte is in Welkom.

The ANC said the leaders were on a door to door campaign dubbed ‘Thuma Mina’ by the president.

The ANC said in a statement: “Thuma Mina is about the ANC reconnecting with the people through activities that improve their lives and solve the problems that confront them. Through Thuma Mina, the ANC reaffirms its commitment to work with the people to create a better life for all.

“The national officials together with members of the ANC national executive committee will also lead a door to door to encourage electorates to register to vote and to ensure that all is in order as we prepare for the upcoming 2019 general elections.”

The leaders will later hold separate public meetings with communities in the four areas.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.