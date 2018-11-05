 
South Africa 5.11.2018 10:45 am

ANCWL protests outside court ahead of Vlakfontein murder suspect’s appearance

ANA
Community members protest outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s court, 5 November 2018. 2 men are appearing for in connection with the murder of 7 people in Vlakfontein. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

Community members protest outside the Lenasia Magistrate's court, 5 November 2018. 2 men are appearing for in connection with the murder of 7 people in Vlakfontein. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

ANCWL members warned that if the court ignored their wishes to deny the suspects bail, they would take the law into their own hands.

African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) were picketing outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s court on Monday in an effort to discourage the Vlakfontein Magistrate’s Court from granting bail to two men accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family.

Community members protest outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s court, November 5 2018. Two men are appearing in connection with the murder of seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The bodies, which were discovered last week, included those of women and children. Their bodies were concealed under piles of sand in the family home.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

ANCWL members said they were angry and hurt. They warned that if the court ignored their wishes to deny the suspects bail, they would take the law into their own hands and mete out justice as they saw fit.

The suspects were arrested over the weekend.

