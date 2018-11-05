ANCWL protests outside court ahead of Vlakfontein murder suspect’s appearance

African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) were picketing outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s court on Monday in an effort to discourage the Vlakfontein Magistrate’s Court from granting bail to two men accused of killing seven members of the Khoza family.

The bodies, which were discovered last week, included those of women and children. Their bodies were concealed under piles of sand in the family home.

ANCWL members said they were angry and hurt. They warned that if the court ignored their wishes to deny the suspects bail, they would take the law into their own hands and mete out justice as they saw fit.

The suspects were arrested over the weekend.

