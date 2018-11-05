City cancels Joburg Carnival 2018 due to financial constraints

The city of Johannesburg said on Monday that it has cancelled plans for its annual New Year’s Day celebrations, the Joburg Carnival, for 2018 due to financial constraints.

Hosted by City of Johannesburg Arts, Culture, and Heritage Services and the Carnival Consortium, the carnival sees thousands of community-based troupes and cultures taking part of the creative display of costumes, floats, singing, and dancing on December 31.

The festival aims to promote the transformation of Hillbrow, Joubert Park, Newtown, and the Joburg Inner City into a crime and grime-free zone, where free and safe movement is encouraged, to boost existing urban renewal programmes.

Over the years, the carnival has contributed much to the creative industries as a vehicle of employment – thus contributing to the city’s economic development plan.

Nonhlanhla Sifumba, member of the mayoral committee for community development, said the city was unable to raise sufficient funds on time to finance the carnival this year despite fundraising efforts and the interest expressed by some companies.

“I am aware that the most adversely affected by this cancellation are the creative practitioners who look forward to the employment opportunities the city provides them. I would like to apologise to them – especially – for the inconvenience this cancellation causes,” Sifumba said.

“I would also like to appeal to the private sector to partner with us as sponsors – to not only give back to the people of the city but to also use the carnival as a showcase of their products and services.”

Sifumba said the cancellation of the carnival for 2018 does not take away from the city’s commitment to social cohesion and unity but will give the city leeway to deliver a bigger carnival in 2019, adding that the city would over the next three years invest in its growth and development.

