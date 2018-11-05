Women raped by sangomas fear being bewitched

Police are concerned about the growing number of rape victims too afraid to open assault cases against traditional healers, for fear of being bewitched, reports Ridge Times.

Police said they have received several reports about women who are allegedly raped by traditional healers, also known as Izinyanga and Sangomas.

It is alleged that whenever a female client consults certain traditional healers, they are told that there is a muthi that should be applied in their private parts.

Police spokesperson Constable Cynthia Mtsweni said that traditional healers allegedly insist on applying the muthi to the women’s genitals, and proceed to rape them.

“It is believed that the muthi drugs the victim and the perpetrators then take advantage of the situation.

“The biggest challenge is that the victims are afraid to open cases because of the perpetrators’ threats to bewitch them if they do so.

“We are calling on the house of traditional healers to ensure that they do their job properly and not abuse women. We are investigating the matter and we are hopeful for a breakthrough.”

