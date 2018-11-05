 
menu
South Africa 5.11.2018 07:31 am

Body found floating in a lake at a farm in KZN

ANA
Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

Paramedics say the body was found a short distance away from the dam wall.

A body of a man has been found floating in a lake on a farm situated along the R56 between Ixopo and Umzimkkulu in KwaZulu-Natal, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Monday

Meiring said paramedics, and the police search and rescue were called to the scene after a passer-by had spotted the body. They retrieved the body, which was found a short distance away from the dam wall.

“Once the body had been brought to the banks, paramedics assessed the man and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances around the death of the man.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man dies in paragliding incident in Cape Town 14.11.2018
Two men die in Ermelo car crash 6.11.2018
One dead, 13 injured in Alberton taxi crash 5.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.