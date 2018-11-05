Body found floating in a lake at a farm in KZN

A body of a man has been found floating in a lake on a farm situated along the R56 between Ixopo and Umzimkkulu in KwaZulu-Natal, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on Monday

Meiring said paramedics, and the police search and rescue were called to the scene after a passer-by had spotted the body. They retrieved the body, which was found a short distance away from the dam wall.

“Once the body had been brought to the banks, paramedics assessed the man and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances around the death of the man.

