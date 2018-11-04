 
South Africa 4.11.2018 07:27 pm

Police arrest man for dealing in drugs in Port Elizabeth

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Seven large plastic bags of drugs were seized, with an estimated value of R10 000.

In an intelligence-led operation, a 49-year-old man was arrested on drug-related charges in Port Elizabeth by South African Police Service (SAPS) national intervention unit officers on Saturday, Eastern Cape police said.

The officers swooped on at a house in Ralton Street in Sidwell, Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said on Sunday.

“Upon searching the place, police seized seven large plastic bags (6.468 kg) of dagga; 175 (5.78g) rolls of dagga; 62 Mandrax tablets; 17 half boss Mandrax tablets; and R5 285 in cash.”

The estimated value of the drugs was R10 000. The arrested man would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of dealing in drugs, Labans said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

