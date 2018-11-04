Mkhize acknowledges firefighters and emergency workers involved in Cape fires

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has extended his best wishes and acknowledged the firefighters, disaster management officials, and other emergency personnel “spending sleepless nights” battling fires, evacuating vulnerable people, and rescuing those who are helpless and at risk amid the raging fires in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Eight members of one family died in the fire in Farleigh, Knysna in the Western Cape last week. Mkhize extended his heartfelt condolences to the family at this painful loss, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Western Cape continued to face fierce fires, with the Garden Route district being the most affected. The wildfire had spread over 80 000 hectares. Veld fires had also been reported in the Koukamma local municipality in the Eastern Cape and emergency teams were also deployed in the area.

The firefighters, emergency medical services, police, traffic officers, South African National Defence Force members, South African Social Security Agency officials, and other relief and rescue workers had been deployed in the affected areas.

“These are our first responders who have been on the frontline fighting fire as well as averting a humanitarian disaster ever since the fires broke out. We acknowledge their hard work and professionalism, and wish them strength and success,” Mkhize said in the statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

