Livestock theft on the rise in SA

The SA Police Service (SAPS) appears to be increasingly unable to protect rural communities, the Democratic Alliance said yesterday.

A total of 1 609 cases of stock theft were reported to the police in Gauteng between March 2017, and last month, with 1 159 cases occurring in the 2017/18 period. Six months into the next financial year 450 cases had already been reported, DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Ina Cilliers said.

This compared to 903 cases in 2014/15, 888 cases in 2015/16, and 1,016 cases during the 2016,17 financial year.

These latest reported cases involved the theft of 3,123 head of cattle, 2,907 sheep, 266 pigs, 2,269 goats, and 41 donkeys or horses at an estimated value upward of R40 million, Cilliers said.

“According to the written reply [in the Gauteng legislature] received from the MEC, the Tshwane region appears to be hardest hit, while the West Rand didn’t have a single reported case during this period,” she said.

“Recent research suggests that farmers are increasingly reluctant to report stock theft to police, citing reasons such as a lack of trust in police processes and a breakdown in the relationship between farmers and police.

“The apparent absence of stock theft on the West Rand, according to Saps records, further bears this out and casts serious aspersions on the reply received from SAPS.”

The conviction rate of merely 17% of reported cases in Gauteng over the period in question brought home the realisation that farmers would rather try to stay economically viable “in favour of engaging the Saps in a burdensome and futile exercise of reporting crime”.

In Gauteng especially, the rural crime hotspot of the country, a conversation about the future of agribusiness could no longer be credible without also including the serious problems farmers faced regarding these crimes.

“SAPS are increasingly unable to protect rural communities,” Cilliers said. “The DA has long held that specialised rural safety units must be reintroduced and properly resourced.”

Separate and accurate statistics regarding rural crime should be maintained so that statistical analysis could be employed to enhance intelligence and police operations. Innovation in new technology, such as surveillance drones, shot spotters, and geofencing should be explored as a matter of urgency, she said.

“This is an integral part of professionalising the police force, which is part of our core offer, and will also help ensure continued food security in Gauteng,” Cilliers said

