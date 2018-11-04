Five people injured, one critically, in Durban car crash

Five people were injured, one child critically, when a car veered out of control and rolled from the N2 southbound onto the N2 northbound in Durban on Sunday.

The car eventually ended up on its roof before the Clare Road Bridge, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Just after 11.15am, Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find a car on its roof in the fast lane, he said.

“One child, believed to be three years old, [had] allegedly been ejected from the vehicle. He was found in a critical condition and was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being rushed to a specialist hospital for further care that he required.”

Four other occupants of the car sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and were all stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care.

Traffic was severely affected while emergency personal worked to clear the scene.

At this stage the exact cause of the accident was unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

