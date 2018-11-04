 
South Africa 4.11.2018 12:25 pm

Northern Cape armed robbers arrested within 30 minutes in Kimberley

Kimberley flying squad members reacted swiftly and the suspects who were on foot were arrested within 30 minutes.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) flying squad in Kimberley arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery within half an hour of the alleged offence, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

“Two knife-wielding suspects stormed the house of a medical doctor at Klisserville in Kimberley last night [Saturday],” Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said.

“The doctor’s daughter was threatened with knives by the suspects and handed over her cellphone and laptop to the suspects. The suspects escaped on foot and the police were notified. Kimberley flying squad members reacted swiftly and the suspects were arrested within 30 minutes.”

The suspects took a cellphone and laptop worth more than R10,000, both of which were recovered from the suspects. The suspects were expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday, pending further police investigations, Ramatsebe said.

Northern Cape deputy police commissioner responsible for policing Maj-Gen Phiwe Mnguni applauded the officers’ swift response that led to the arrest of the suspects.

– African News Agency (ANA)

