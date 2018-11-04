 
South Africa 4.11.2018

Five cyclists injured in Durban M4 apparent hit-and-run crash

ANA
The driver of a light motor vehicle ploughed into five cyclists and then fled the scene.

Five cyclists were injured in an apparent hit-and-run incident on the M4 in Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 7.47am to reports of a crash on the M4 northbound between the M41 off-ramp and the uMhlanga turn-off in Durban, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle ploughed into five cyclists and then fled the scene. The patients, all adult males, sustained moderate injuries and were treated on [the] scene by advanced life support paramedics.”

Once stabilised, the patients were transported to hospital for further treatment. Durban North South African Police Service (SAPS) officers were on the scene, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

