Man shot dead in apparent Johannesburg hijacking

A man was shot dead during an apparent hijacking on Mint Street in Fordsburg, Johannesburg on Saturday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find another service already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“On inspection, paramedics found the man lying on the side of the road. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and leg and showed no signs of life.”

Paramedics immediately initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately, after 30 minutes no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead.

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

