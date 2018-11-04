DA will not tolerate any form of discrimination – Joe McGluwa

Discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersexual (LGBTI) community must stop, the Democratic Alliance said on Saturday.

“One attack against a gay person is one too many. We need to support and encourage those abused to not be afraid of speaking up or reporting their abuse. We are here today [Saturday] to say we are not afraid to make a change,” North West DA leader Joe McGluwa said in Rustenburg.

Addressing members of the LGBTI community at Geelhout Park, he said the DA’s constitution supported the protection of the gay community.

“We are making the call to say we recognise the gay and lesbian community. We are also making the call that we are in support of the gay and lesbian community. We are not shy to say this. We will protect your rights…” he said.

The DA would not tolerate any form of discrimination based on sexuality, race, gender, religion, or language. “We are vocal on issues of hate crimes such as corrective rape. We condemn these inhumane acts of violence wherever and whenever they occur, and we stand in solidarity with the LGBTI community in the struggle for equality, safety, and security.”

The DA embraced diversity and united people from all walks of life, including members of the LGBTI community, McGluwa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)ANA

