 
menu
South Africa 4.11.2018 08:23 am

Five children injured in Ekurhuleni minibus taxi, car crash

ANA
Five children were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Snake Road in Benoni in Ekurhuleni | Image: ER24 / ANA

Five children were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Snake Road in Benoni in Ekurhuleni | Image: ER24 / ANA

The children had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene.

Five children were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Snake Road in Benoni in Ekurhuleni late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4.20pm to find the minibus on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The children had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that all five children, aged between seven and 11, had sustained only minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.”

The children were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to Sunshine Private Hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two people killed in fiery Ekurhuleni car crash 17.11.2018
WATCH: ‘Housekeeper’ crashes bosses’ BMWi8 while they’re away 12.11.2018
Four dead, two seriously injured in Limpopo car, truck crash 4.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.