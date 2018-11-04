Five children injured in Ekurhuleni minibus taxi, car crash

Five children were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Snake Road in Benoni in Ekurhuleni late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4.20pm to find the minibus on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The children had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around on the scene. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that all five children, aged between seven and 11, had sustained only minor injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.”

The children were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to Sunshine Private Hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

