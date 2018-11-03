 
menu
South Africa 3.11.2018 04:15 pm

Suspect arrested after allegedly stripping stolen vehicle

ANA
Photo: SAPS Twitter

Photo: SAPS Twitter

The vehicle was reported as stolen in the Humewood area during October.

A man has been arrested after members of the Kwazakele crime prevention unit in Port Elizabeth found him allegedly stripping a stolen bakkie on Saturday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

This followed after South African Police Service (SAPS) officers received information, and on following up, discovered a white Mazda bakkie at 10.30am being stripped at a house in Soweto-on-Sea, Captain Andre Beetge said.

The vehicle was reported as stolen in the Humewood area during October.

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of a stolen vehicle and would appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Beetge said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
22 wanted suspects arrested in CPT police operation 17.11.2018
Three men arrested for horrific Welkom murder 15.11.2018
Two security guards killed on construction site in Cape Town 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.