Suspect arrested after allegedly stripping stolen vehicle

A man has been arrested after members of the Kwazakele crime prevention unit in Port Elizabeth found him allegedly stripping a stolen bakkie on Saturday morning, Eastern Cape police said.

This followed after South African Police Service (SAPS) officers received information, and on following up, discovered a white Mazda bakkie at 10.30am being stripped at a house in Soweto-on-Sea, Captain Andre Beetge said.

The vehicle was reported as stolen in the Humewood area during October.

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of a stolen vehicle and would appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Beetge said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.