DA Western Cape endorses Dan Plato as Cape Town mayor-elect

The Democratic Alliance Western Cape provincial council has endorsed Dan Plato as mayor of the City of Cape Town, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said on Saturday.

“Meeting in Worcester, the provincial council discussed and reflected on the DA’s 2019 election campaign. The provincial council was particularly united and satisfied with Dan Plato as mayor-elect,” he said in a statement.

In addition, the provincial council passed a unanimous motion of confidence in the candidacy of Plato to be elected as mayor of Cape Town. The council noted that the outcomes of the City of Cape Town mayoral candidate selection process through which Plato emerged as the successful candidate to be elected as the mayor of Cape Town, and that Plato was declared as a councillor of the city on Thursday. The speaker of the council would schedule a special council meeting to elect a new mayor.

The council resolved to accept a motion of confidence in Plato as mayor and endorsed his vision to make the city “the greatest city in South Africa, to put the people of Cape Town first, and to speed up service delivery”.

“We stand united with Dan Plato and the City of Cape Town caucus to ensure good, clean, and corruption free governance and good service delivery to the people of Cape Town.

“The council looks forward to Dan Plato returning stability and unity to the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town and that the DA continues to keep making progress and building on the foundations laid by the DA through its manifesto,” Madikizela said.

“As we head into the 2019 election campaign, the DA will present to the citizens of the Western Cape our core offers that will ensure the improvement of the lives of the province’s people and we continue to build one South Africa for all,” he said.

