Eastern Cape police on the trail of Port Elizabeth murderers

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has called on the community of Bethelsdorp in Port Elizabeth to help expose those responsible for the callous and cruel attack on innocent citizens, including two children, on Friday night, Eastern Cape police said.

Two children were shot dead and five other people were wounded at about 9.20pm when two unknown suspects kicked open a door at a house in Capulet Street in Booysen’s Park, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Saturday.

“The suspects were armed and approached a 26-year-old victim and pulled a gold chain from around his neck. Two cellphones were also taken. It is further alleged that the suspects then started shooting at the occupants inside the house. Deacon van Rooyen, 16, and Ruaan Willemse, 8, were fatally wounded while five others, aged between 17 and 36 years, old also sustained gunshot wounds.”

All the wounded were admitted to hospital. The Port Elizabeth provincial organised crime investigation unit was investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery, Naidu said.

Ntshinga offered condolences to the family of the dead children and wished the wounded people a speedy recovery. “We cannot allow such young and innocent lives to be lost under such tragic circumstances. These criminals are living among the communities; therefore an urgent appeal is made to the communities to act together with the police in speedily arresting these perpetrators and bringing them to book. The team of detectives have been working until the early hours of this morning [Saturday] in an attempt to track down the suspects,” Ntshinga said.

Any information relating to this incident could be communicated to Lt-Col Mike Grobler on 082-442-1825 or Crime Stop 08600-1011 or the South African Police Service (SAPS) at Bethelsdorp police station on 041-404-3005. All information would be confidential and callers had the right to remain anonymous, Naidu said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.