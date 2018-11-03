PICS: HHP’s widow, family give the rapper an emotional sendoff

The motswako pioneer, known as HHP, was to be buried at the Hero’s Acre section in the Mmabatho cemetery. He died on October 24 at his Johannesburg home, aged 38. He has been afforded a civic funeral.

His customary wife Lerato Sengadi was also at the convention centre. The High Court in Johannesburg on Friday ruled that she was the customary wife to the late motswako icon.

She approached the court on an urgent basis asking to stop the funeral. This was after HHP’s father Robert Tsambo publicly denied that Sengadi was married to his son.

Robert Tsambo argued that she was not “handed over” to the Tsambo family in any ceremony, but Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng dismissed his argument. The judge denied Sengadi her interdiction to stop the funeral, saying she could attend the funeral in Mahikeng.

Earlier, North West premier Job Mokgoro told mourners that South Africa was in serious need of a moral regeneration.

“We are a society that has all but lost its moral compass. Recently we laid to rest a teacher who was stabbed by a learner in a school premises. After stabbing him, the learner left the knife in his body. We are reading of rampant corruption in the media. We are learning of reports about a seven-year-[old child] raped in a restaurant restroom. We are in serious need of moral regeneration,” he said.

Through his song Harambe, HHP had appreciated the freedom South Africans enjoyed today. Mokgoro had mourners on their feet when he voiced lyrics from the star rapper song Harambe. He said Jabba, as HHP was also known, had loved his hometown of Mahikeng and carried it in his heart wherever he went in the world.

