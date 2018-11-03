Will ANC NEC discuss Gigaba?

All eyes are on Pretoria’s St George Hotel where the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is currently holding a special meeting to discuss various issues, including the VBS Mutual Bank looting and the alleged involvement of its leaders in the VBS bank heist.

The ANC National Executive Committee holds a special meeting in Tshwane on Saturday the 3rd of November 2018 at 10h00. Media photo opportunity details as follows:



Date: Saturday, 03rd November 2018

Time: 14H00

Venue: St George Hotel, Irene, Pretoria pic.twitter.com/4gb07EGXaP — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 2, 2018

The two-day meeting will discuss elections and unity in the organisation.

“Preparing ourselves for elections, still focusing on the issue of unity. We will also be hosting the BRICS parties,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told EWN.

Many are also curious about whether the NEC will discuss the public protector’s report that found Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba guilty of violating the constitution and the Executive Members Ethics Act when he lied under oath.

The party will brief the media on the outcome of their discussions in coming days.

