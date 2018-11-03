 
South Africa 3.11.2018 02:15 pm

Will ANC NEC discuss Gigaba?

Citizen reporter
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, ANC SG Ace Magashule and head of presidency Zizi Kodwa at an ANC NEC press briefing | Image: Twitter

Of the many topics on the party’s agenda, questions surrounding Gigaba remain top of mind.

All eyes are on Pretoria’s St George Hotel where the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is currently holding a special meeting to discuss various issues, including the VBS Mutual Bank looting and the alleged involvement of its leaders in the VBS bank heist.

The two-day meeting will discuss elections and unity in the organisation.

“Preparing ourselves for elections, still focusing on the issue of unity. We will also be hosting the BRICS parties,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told EWN.

Many are also curious about whether the NEC will discuss the public protector’s report that found Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba guilty of violating the constitution and the Executive Members Ethics Act when he lied under oath.

The party will brief the media on the outcome of their discussions in coming days.

