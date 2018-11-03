Nine people seriously injured in Durban car crash

Nine people were seriously injured when three cars collided at the corner of the M7 at the Edwin Swales and Wakesleigh roads intersection in Bellair in Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 2am to find the three badly damaged vehicles in the road, with one on its side, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“Immediately, more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist with the multiple casualty scene. Once all nine injured had been stabilised they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. Wakesleigh Road was closed while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.”

At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

