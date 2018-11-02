HHP’s body arrives home in Mahikeng for burial

The body of the late motswako rapper Jabulani Tsambo, better known as Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP), arrived at his home in Mmabatho, Mahikeng in North West on Friday.

Traffic officers and the fire brigade led the procession while fans and locals lined the street as the procession passed.

The body arrived home following the High Court in Johannesburg ruling on Friday that his funeral could proceed in Mahikeng.

Tsambo’s partner Lerato Sengadi approached the court on an urgent basis in a bid to halt the funeral in Mahikeng.

She argued that she was Tsambo’s customary wife and had a right to bury him, following a statement by the musician’s father that Sengadi was not recognised as his late son’s wife as she was never handed over to the Tsambo family in any form of ceremony.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng ruled Sengadi was the customary wife to HPP but denied her interdict to stop the funeral in Mahikeng.

The motswako founder died on October 24 at his Johannesburg home aged 38. He was to be laid to rest on Saturday at the heroes’ acres at the Mmabatho cemetery.

The North West provincial government has afford him a civic ceremony.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro would deliver the eulogy on behalf of the provincial government at the funeral service planned to start at 7am.

SABC television and radio stations played his music to pay tribute to King Jabba. His songs from Bosso, to YBA 2 NW were pumped on the public broadcaster’s stations.

On Thursday, Koketso Ratlhagane from the SABC told mourners the late king of motswako’s music would be played across the SABC.

– African News Agency (ANA)

