SABC radio pumps HHP’s music in his honour

The music of late iconic motswako rapper Jabulani Tsambo, known as Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP), was widely played on SABC radio stations on Friday, ahead of his funeral service.

The public broadcaster’s radio station Motsweding FM pumped the late rapper’s music from the midday show up to the afternoon drive programme.

SABC representative Koketso Ratlhagane on Thursday told mourners at the rapper’s memorial service in Mahikeng that his music would get airplay across SABC stations.

“He is gone but not forgotten,” Tlhagane said.

Tsambo died on October 24 at his Johannesburg home aged 38.

HHP would be laid to rest at his home town of Mahikeng in North West on Saturday. He has been afforded a civic funeral.

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled on Friday that his funeral could proceed in Mahikeng after his partner Lerato Sengadi approached the court on an urgent basis to stop the funeral.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng denied her an interdict to stop the funeral in Mahikeng, but ruled that she was his customary wife.

“The fact that a customary marriage was not registered does not mean it is not valid,” he said.

HHP’s father, Robert Tsambo, had argued that Sengadi was not his son’s customary wife because she was not handed over to the Tsambo family in any form of ceremony, but the court dismissed his stance.

– African News Agency (ANA)

