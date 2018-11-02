Ahmed Kathrada Foundation in shock after murder of relatives in North West

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has reacted with shock at the killing of two relatives of the late ANC stalwart, allegedly by two armed men in an apparent house robbery at their home in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West province on Thursday night.

The foundation’s executive director told The Citizen that as the foundation they were deeply shocked by the tragedy that had befallen the Kathrada family. Yunus was Ahmed’s nephew.

“We pass our condolences to the rest of the family and we are presently on our way to Schweizer-Reneke to pay our respect to the two family members who passed away. We hope this incident will serve as a reminder that violence in our country must be brought under control as a matter of urgency,” Bolton said.

North West police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko confirmed that Yunus Kathrada, 65, and his son Moulana Ahmed Kathrada, 28, were shot dead by the robbers. Yunus, who was shot in the head, died on the scene, while his son died on arrival at hospital after being shot in the chest.

“At about 9pm the deceased man’s son was arriving home and trying to open a burglar door when his 28-year-old son was shot in the chest by the suspects. His mother heard the shot and, when the father came to check, he was shot in the head and died on the scene,” Moleko said.

Moleko said the suspects fled on foot without taking anything from the house. She said they suspected robbery as a motive for the attack.

She appealed to anyone with information on the suspects to contact the police.

In reaction to the incident, the DA in North West expressed shock at the killings and extended the party’s condolences to the Kathrada family and friends.

DA premier candidate and provincial leader Joe McGluwa condemned the killings and called on the SAPS to investigate the double murder as a matter of urgency and bring those responsible to book.

“In North West 950 people have been murdered between March 2017 and April 2018. Not only do our communities in rural areas live in fear, but it is shocking that most murders take place within the houses of victims. The people of North West (no) longer feel safe in their own homes,” McGluwa said.

He appealed to the national government to reintroduce specialised crime-fighting units if it was to successfully prevent and investigate violent crime such as farm attacks, murder, rape, robbery, child abuse, and drug and human trafficking.

“A specialised strategy is needed to combat these specific crimes. In South Africa there are 57 murders recorded each day. Our country resembles a war zone, only this war is being waged in our homes and our places of work,” he said.

“The SAPS in North West is under-resourced, under-trained, under-equipped and under-staffed, and because of this neglect by the failing ANC national government we are losing the battle against crime.

“Now more than ever we need to establish a professional police service that will safeguard the people of South Africa and, where crime does take place, that this is investigated quickly and diligently in order to secure convictions within a reasonable time,” said McGluwa.

