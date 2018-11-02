Remembering five children killed on concrete slab in Soshanguve

This Sunday marks exactly a year since five children were tragically killed when a steel ring of a high mast light fell on them in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

On that fateful Saturday afternoon, Kearabile Baloyi, 12; Boitsoko Pobape, 11; Maikano Mmenu and Lethabo Matibako, both 9; and Dimpho Bopape, 5; were playing on the concrete pedestal of the high mast light when the steel ring hosting the lights came crashing down, killing four of them instantly while one died later in hospital.

The concrete slab has become some sort of a shrine, adorned with candles and crosses to mark the spot where the five children perished.

The community has planned a series of commemorative events that will start on Sunday and run for two weeks to mark the tragic event.

Activities include a prayer service at the local recreational park, a visit to the scene of the tragedy, as well as a five-kilometre walk to remember the five children.

The most significant part of the event is the petition for the Tshwane metro municipality to remove the remnants of the high mast light, commonly known as Apollo light in the townships, as it reminded them of the tragedy.

Residents have said that besides being a sad reminder of the tragedy, the pole was wobbly when there are heavy winds and posed a threat to the nearby households.

Ward councillor Phumzile Hlatshwayo, who is also one of the organisers, said they needed 10,000 signatures for their petition to be considered by the municipality.

She said to make matters worse, the high mast light was right behind the home of two of the dead children, Boitshoko and Dimpho, with their parents having to look at the light that has become a symbol of death.

“Their passing is not in vain but serves as a remembrance of our commitment to serve the community better and protect the future of South Africa, our children. We have a series of activities planned to ensure their story is told and is never forgotten, help heal the bereaved families, friends and members of the community,” she said.

Hlatshwayo said the community needed help to bring closure by advocating for the prevalence of social justice to the affected families and ensure the community’s safety by calling for better service delivery from the city of Tshwane, focusing on high mast light maintenance and other services.

