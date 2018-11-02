N3 highway to be closed on Sunday to replace heavy-duty electricity cables

The N3 highway toll route between Johannesburg and Durban will be intermittently closed off to traffic on Sunday between Lions River and Tweedie for two hours between 8am and 10am, said the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Sanral said the closure is necessary to replace an overhead line structure and conductor that serves the area with electricity. Eskom technicians will be replacing overhead power cables at the Petronet Substation near Tweedie and at the Midmar pump station.

Traffic will be diverted on the N3 northbound Tweedie off-ramp when driving towards Johannesburg and diverted on the N3 southbound Nottingham Road off-ramp when driving towards Durban.

The roads agency said heavy motor vehicles will be stacked on both bounds and road traffic inspectorates in Mooi River, Msunduzi, and uMgeni municipalities will monitor diversion of traffic and teams will be on standby to provide further assistance.

Sanral said the closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. If need be, a second notice with information about the new time will be made available.

