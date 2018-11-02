 
South Africa 2.11.2018 12:48 pm

Fifty-four illegal miners arrested in West Rand

Clinton Botha
A total of 54 people were arrested following the discovery of the major illegal mining operation.

Those caught were searched for anything illegal – be it drugs or weapons such as firearms and knives.

Police in the West Rand made their intentions for the festive season clear when a large number of arrests were made during a joint rural safety operation in Randfontein on Thursday, reports Randfontein Herald.

Involved in the operation were various police members from Hekpoort, Westonaria, Magaliesburg, Krugersdorp, Tarlton, Muldersdrift, Carletonville, Fochville, and Randfontein as well as CPF members from Randfontein, Khutsong, Carletonville, Krugersdorp, and traffic police.

ALSO READ: Regulating illegal mining curbs losses to economy – Mantashe

Various police members on the West Rand joined in the operation.

Captain Ntlabidi David Maponya, acting Vispol commander, confirmed a total of 54 people were arrested following the discovery of the major illegal mining operation in an open piece of land next to the R28.

Numerous types of mining tools such as spades, shovels, and pickaxes were confiscated.

The major illegal mining operation in an open piece of land next to the R28 in Uitvalfontein.

“We are tired of crime,” said Brigadier Jacob Manamela, the Randfontein Police station commander, during the early morning briefing.

He added that crime was a problem to all of us and warned that those who find themselves on the wrong side of the law would be brought to book.

A police officer investigating the mining area.

“We cannot allow criminals to take advantage of the community. It’s [almost] the festive season and I want our presence to be felt.”

Manamela added that crimes currently of concern to police include armed robberies, business robberies, theft of motor vehicles, and hijackings.

