Dti in Los Angeles on film investment mission

The deputy minister of trade and industry, Bulelani Magwanishe, is on an investment mission in the US with a delegation of filmmakers, the department of trade and industry (dti) said in a statement on Friday.

Magwanishe is in the US where he is leading a South African delegation on an outward film and television investment mission. The filmmakers arrived in the US on Monday for the American Film Market (AFM).

The mission, which the dti has organised and funded, aims to boost the local film industry through, among others, opening up markets for its film and television productions, securing partnerships for co-productions, as well as selling South Africa as a preferred destination for filmmaking and as a production partner.

“We are looking forward to meeting with representatives of various international studios in America because of the critical role that they play in the film and television sector across the globe,” said Magwanishe.

“The meetings provide us with an opportunity to market South Africa as a viable and attractive investment destination and shooting location.

“The fundamental message that we will be sharing with all of these leading companies is that South Africa is open for business and that sectors of our economy, including film and television, are teeming with opportunities for investment, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations.”

The deputy minister said his visit to Los Angeles is a significant move to underscore the South African government’s commitment to developing the country’s film and television sector.

“As government, we have recognised the capacity of the film and television industry to contribute noticeably in our efforts to stimulate economic growth, job creation, and economic transformation,” Magwanishe said.

He also said that part of his mission was to help South African filmmakers find export markets for their feature films, documentaries, and television series.

