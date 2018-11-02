March against e-tolls to disrupt Pretoria CBD

Several organisations, including the ANC, are expected to march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday to protest against e-tolling, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The marchers gathered from 9am at Burgers Park before making their way to the Union Buildings.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba advised motorists of the routes to be affected by the march.

“From Burgers Park, they will march into Lilian Ngoyi Street, turn right at Nana Sita Street and turn left into Nelson Mandela Drive. They will proceed along Nelson Mandela Drive and then turn right into Madiba Street to proceed straight until they reach the Union Buildings.”

Mahamba said the following intersections would also be affected:

– Nelson Mandela Drive and Francis Baard Street

– Nelson Mandela Drive and Stanza Bopape Street

– Madiba Street and Steve Biko Road

– Madiba and Hamilton Street

– Madiba and Leyds Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as:

– Johannes Ramokoase Street

– Pretorius Street

– Kgosi Mampuru Street

– Es’kia Mphahlele Drive

The marchers are expected to disperse at 3pm.

He said TMPD officers would be deployed on the streets to monitor the march and other possible affected areas.

