South Africa 1.11.2018 06:38 pm

One dead, 48 injured in KZN bus crash

ANA

All the patients were treated on scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

One person died and 48 people were injured in a bus accident on the N3 highway near Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 said initial reports indicate the driver of the passenger bus lost control of the vehicle before it rolled.

“An adult female sadly died in the crash, another sustained serious injuries and forty seven other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” the statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

