South Africa 1.11.2018 05:02 pm

Case of man who allegedly set girlfriend on fire postponed

ANA
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

The man is facing charges of premeditated murder and arson after he allegedly doused his girlfriend with petrol.

The murder case of a man who allegedly doused his girlfriend in petrol and set her alight has been postponed to Monday for him to apply for legal representation.

Mpho Thobane, 27, who allegedly doused his 31-year-old girlfriend, Viwe Dalingozi, with petrol and set her alight, made his first appearance in Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He was arrested on Tuesday night in Mokopane, Limpopo.

Thobane is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire after pouring petrol on her at Fashion Lofts, a block of flats on the corner of Pritchard and Delvers streets, in the early hours of the morning of October 26.

Police said the suspect allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend and poured petrol on her while she was sleeping on the bed.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the murder of Dalingozi.

Dalingozi was taken to hospital by an ambulance but later succumbed to her wounds and died.

Thobane is charged with premeditated murder and arson.

He will remain in custody.

– African News Agency (ANA)

