 
menu
South Africa 1.11.2018 04:09 pm

Gayton McKenzie pledges R100k towards BLF’s 2019 election registration

Citizen reporter
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie. Photo: @G_XCON

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie. Photo: @G_XCON

The BLF says it has to pay a deposit of R605,000 to the IEC by the end of January 2019 for it to contest elections next year.

The president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, announced in a tweet on Wednesday that he is pledging R100,000 for the Black First Land First (BLF) to register for next year’s general elections.

This as the BLF recently launched its crowdfunding campaign to register to contest elections next year.

McKenzie tweeted that he believes in the leadership capabilities of BLF president Andile Mngxitama and his deputy Zanele Lwana.

The decision taken by McKenzie was met with mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning why McKenzie would pledge money for a political party to register even though it is expected that the party will not perform well at the polls.

Other users questioned why the PA president pledged the money towards a political party when he could have invested it in a much more worthy cause.

McKenzie’s decision was also met with applause, with one user  replying to McKenzie’s tweet: “Black Love Brother G. You have long said any elections contestation without a united Black force will never deliver economic freedom. This is the start of Black Unity. We have to approach White Capital and DA like wild dogs. As a family or team.”

The BLF’s Lindsay Maasdorp tweeted that McKenzie’s pledge was not only a novelty but also a show of black solidarity.

Dismissing a suggestion that the R100,000 pledge to the BLF could have funded the PA’s election campaign for next year’s election, McKenzie questioned: “Who says that we don’t have money for our election campaign at Patriotic Alliance?”

McKenzie further tweeted that people should “learn to make” their “own money before lecturing” others “what to do with” their “money”.

Mngxitama was left speechless by McKenzie’s pledge. See his tweet below:

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
BLF calls for ‘servant of white monopoly capital’ Ramaphosa’s head 17.11.2018
BLF says Absa is trying to stop them from getting to parliament 14.11.2018
Twitter predicts who is resigning or facing the axe next 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.