De Lille’s likely replacement as mayor sworn in as councillor

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Cape Town mayor-elect expected to replace Patricia De Lille following her resignation as mayor and party member on Wednesday was sworn in as councillor today.

The DA’s mayor-elect, Dan Plato, the former Western Cape MEC for community safety, is expected to be elected as mayor of the mother city during a special council meeting next Tuesday, November 6.

Plato was sworn into the city’s council on the same day that mayoral committee member for transport and housing Brett Herron resigned from the DA, making him the ninth person to leave the party.

The DA caucus in the City of Cape Town welcomed Plato to the council and endorsed his candidature for election as mayor of the city.

During his speech after he was sworn in as councillor, Plato committed to prioritising the people of Cape Town.

Plato said: “In a democracy, change plays a crucial part in ushering in fresh leadership, refreshing and renewing approaches to governance, strengthening capacity for service delivery roll out and, most importantly, enforcing accountability and putting the people first.

“But change means nothing to a government if there is no unity, if there is no common goal in sight, and if the team working towards any given goal is not held together by a universal set of values and principles.”

The DA mayor-elect said he is delighted and deeply honoured “to be part of the necessary leadership change” in the metropolitan.

“It is no secret that the City of Cape Town’s management has been shrouded in a fair amount of controversy over the past 18 months. I want to reassure the residents of this city that their interests remain the priority of this government regardless of changes made to the composition of its leadership,” Plato said.

He reassured Capetonians that changes made to the DA’s caucus leadership are meant “to bring unity, direction, and renewed determination” to the council.

It was reported that following the resignation of public representation councillors and a ward councillor in solidarity with de Lille, the DA caucus has seven vacancies.

“No amount of political mudslinging, race-baiting, or personal agendas to evade accountability by any member of this council will lead this caucus astray from its duty to the people of Cape Town under the Democratic Alliance’s leadership,” Plato said.

