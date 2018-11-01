DA to oppose Gigaba’s request to review public protector report

Although Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has yet to state his next course of action regarding public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommending President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute disciplinary action against him for violating the constitution and the Executive Ethics Code, the Democratic Alliance has preempted his response and vowed to fight it.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane revealed that Gigaba had violated the constitution and ethics code in the Fireblade matter when he lied under oath.

Following this revelation, Gigaba said that he was studying the report and will advise on his next course of action in due time.

DA MP and chief whip John Steenhuisen said: “Given the ANC government’s track record, this probably means that the minister will take this report on review. The DA will oppose any effort by the minister to review the public protector’s recommendations using taxpayers’ funds.”

He went on to add that Gigaba has allegedly spent R874,199.25 to date in public funds defending himself in the Fireblade Aviation case.

The DHA minister also previously indicated his intention to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal against the decision of the supreme court of appeals.

“Doing so has emboldened the minister to tap the public purse with reckless abandon. Most recently this was the case regarding the defamation action instituted by the minister against journalist Redi Thlabi for a slight on Twitter,” added Steenhuisen.

The DA chief whip finished by recommending Ramaphosa fire Gigaba in order to restore public confidence in the commitment of the government to ethical, accountable leadership.

READ NEXT: John Steenhuisen wants BLF banned from parliamentary meetings

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.