ANC retains Tshwane ward in by-election

The African National Congress (ANC) has retained a seat in the by-election in Winterveld, Pretoria

The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Thursday: “The new councillor for the ANC is Matshidiso Barbara Baloyi. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 municipal elections, with 69.08% of the votes cast compared to 83.02% in 2016. Voter turnout yesterday [Wednesday] was 31.34%.”

Eight candidates from eight political parties contested. The other seven parties were the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Arusha Economic Coalition, Al Jama-ah, Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), and South African First (SAF).

The Winterveld seat became vacant as a result of the termination of the councillor’s membership from the party.

