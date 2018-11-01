 
South Africa 1.11.2018 01:19 pm

ANC retains Tshwane ward in by-election

ANA
A woman walks past a huge ANC poster in Mangaung, South Africa, 15 December 2012, as final preparations continue for the 53nd ANC National Conference to start 16December 2012 in Mangaung. At the previous ANC election, in 2007, incumbent President, Jacob Zuma ousted then-president Thabo Mbeki, creating rifts within the party. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The Winterveld seat became vacant as a result of the termination of the councillor’s membership from the party.  

The African National Congress (ANC) has retained a seat in the by-election in Winterveld, Pretoria

The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Thursday: “The new councillor for the ANC is Matshidiso Barbara Baloyi. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 municipal elections, with 69.08% of the votes cast compared to 83.02% in 2016. Voter turnout yesterday [Wednesday] was 31.34%.”

Eight candidates from eight political parties contested. The other seven parties were the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Arusha Economic Coalition,  Al Jama-ah, Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), and South African First (SAF).

