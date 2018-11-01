 
South Africa 1.11.2018 12:23 pm

Wanted Uber driver nabbed after high-speed chase and crash in KZN

Sanelisiwe Tsinde

The suspect tried to flee on foot after the car he was driving crashed and overturned.

Motorists in Pinetown were urged to use an alternative route as the M13 in the town was closed after two cars collided following a high-speed chase near the St John’s Avenue off-ramp, reports the Highway Mail.

According to Pinetown SAPS communications officer Capt Bongumusa Manqele, police tried to stop an Uber driver, but he fled and that’s when the high-speed chase started.

“It is alleged the man was wanted for a murder that took place in Hillcrest in May. The suspect started shooting at the police and police retaliated.”

Manqele said the suspect slammed into another vehicle, which caused his car to overturn.

“He tried to flee the scene on foot but police dogs caught up with him. Paramedics are treating him on scene,” said Manqele.

He added that he did not have full details of the Hillcrest murder as yet, but urged motorists to use alternative routes as the scene was still active.

The Highway Mail requested comment from Uber.

