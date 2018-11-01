SA government summit on femicide gets underway

More than 1,000 delegates are gathered in Irene, Pretoria, on Thursday to tackle the scourge of violence against South Africa’s women and girls.

The summit is convened by the government following a series of marches against gender-based violence by formations such as 100 Men March and #TotalShutdown, with the latter demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa convene a summit.

A statement from the government said: ”Over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit. Invitations have been sent to various representatives from civil society organisations, traditional leaders, academics, faith organisations, labour, business, development agencies, media, and the advertising sector.

“Participants come from across the country and are the youth and women from both rural and urban areas.

”A number of interventions ranging from legislation, policies, programmes, community-based dialogues and awareness campaigns in communities have been made by government over the years. Sadly, the country continues to witness high levels of violence against women and children.”

Delegates will come up with a roadmap to prevent violence against women, look into existing laws and policies, review response and support systems, and come up with strategies to raise awareness in communities.

The latest report released by Statistics South Africa on gender-based violence indicates that 70,813 women experienced sexual violence in 2016/2017 compared to 31,665 in 2015/2016 – a 100% increase.

Ramaphosa will address delegates on the first day. The summit ends Friday.

